adToken Trading Up 23.9% Over Last 7 Days (ADT)

adToken (CURRENCY:ADT) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 9th. Over the last week, adToken has traded up 23.9% against the U.S. dollar. One adToken coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. adToken has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $3,104.00 worth of adToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get adToken alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.75 or 0.00054270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00021582 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.90 or 0.00085303 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.31 or 0.00621093 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00039928 BTC.

adToken Coin Profile

ADT is a coin. It launched on June 19th, 2017. adToken’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 794,000,000 coins. adToken’s official Twitter account is @ad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for adToken is adtoken.com . The Reddit community for adToken is /r/adChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AdChain is an Ethereum-based digital advertisement platform that aims to fix the fraudulent environment of online advertising namely bot traffic, malvertisements, trackers, spoofed domains, lack of coordination and systemic fraud. ADT is an ERC20 token that is used in order to ver publishers who wish to join the system, employing a “challenge period” during which any ADT holder who believes the publisher is fraudulent can issue a challenge and match the publisher's ADT deposit. “

adToken Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as adToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade adToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase adToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for adToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for adToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.