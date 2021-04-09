Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Position Decreased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,105 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,853 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $8,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $6,847,630.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 377,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,697,385.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,347,256.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,261,410 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $83.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.81. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.72 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The business’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.39.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Further Reading: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.