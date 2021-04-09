Advantest Co. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.94 Per Share (OTCMKTS:ATEYY)

Advantest Co. (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Advantest in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the company will earn $2.94 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.84. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Advantest’s FY2022 earnings at $3.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.54 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho cut shares of Advantest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Advantest from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advantest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of ATEYY stock opened at $97.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.91 and its 200-day moving average is $72.97. The stock has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86 and a beta of 1.11. Advantest has a 52-week low of $40.71 and a 52-week high of $98.28.

About Advantest

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.

