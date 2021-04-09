Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Shares Down 4.8%

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)’s stock price fell 4.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.20 and last traded at $9.24. 13,659 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 837,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADVM. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.77 million, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.72.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07). Equities analysts anticipate that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Patrick Machado purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.52 per share, with a total value of $115,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 78,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,656.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Leone D. Patterson sold 12,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $176,715.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 28,600 shares of company stock worth $313,158 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 397,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the period. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

