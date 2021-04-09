Adyen NV (AMS:ADYEN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Adyen NV (AMS:ADYEN) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADYEN. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Adyen Company Profile

