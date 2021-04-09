AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 446,608 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 30,742 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.30% of AECOM worth $22,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACM. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AECOM alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $65.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. AECOM has a 52-week low of $28.86 and a 52-week high of $67.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.37%. AECOM’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ACM shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $61.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.56.

AECOM Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.