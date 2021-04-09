Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$20.25.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARE. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Aecon Group from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. CIBC raised their price target on Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on Aecon Group to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$18.00 price target (up previously from C$17.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Aecon Group from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

TSE ARE traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$20.00. The stock had a trading volume of 23,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,957. Aecon Group has a 52-week low of C$13.03 and a 52-week high of C$20.44. The company has a market cap of C$1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$19.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$16.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.29.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$932.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aecon Group will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is an increase from Aecon Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.42%.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

