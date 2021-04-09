Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AEOXF shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Aeroports de Paris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Aeroports de Paris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of AEOXF traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.60. 157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180. Aeroports de Paris has a 52-week low of $78.60 and a 52-week high of $180.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.86.

Aeroports de Paris SA designs, constructs, and operates airports. The company operates through five segments: Aviation, Retail and Services, Real Estate, International and Airport Developments, and Other Activities. It owns and operates Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly, and Paris-Le Bourget airports; Issy-les-Moulineaux heliport; and 10 general aviation airfields in France.

