AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.25.

AVAV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AeroVironment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Shares of AVAV stock opened at $115.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 96.65 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.68 and a 200-day moving average of $97.06. AeroVironment has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $143.71.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $78.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. AeroVironment’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AeroVironment will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 7,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.46, for a total value of $854,422.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,833,206.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $16,974,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,105,213.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 184,125 shares of company stock valued at $21,099,983. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its stake in AeroVironment by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 37,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in AeroVironment by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,003 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,171,000 after buying an additional 9,198 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in AeroVironment during the 4th quarter worth $1,137,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AeroVironment during the 4th quarter worth $786,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in AeroVironment during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.