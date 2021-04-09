Aeternity (AE) Achieves Market Cap of $91.37 Million

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One Aeternity coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000466 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aeternity has a market capitalization of $91.37 million and approximately $22.37 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aeternity has traded up 19.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VideoCoin (VID) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded up 48.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 41% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Aeternity

Aeternity (CRYPTO:AE) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 380,395,868 coins and its circulating supply is 334,574,924 coins. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Aeternity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

