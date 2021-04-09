Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.04

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.04 and last traded at $9.60, with a volume of 613175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.89.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AFMD shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Affimed in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Affimed from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Affimed from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $871.78 million, a P/E ratio of -17.76 and a beta of 2.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Affimed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Affimed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,187,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affimed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Affimed by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 10,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Affimed by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 7,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.33% of the company’s stock.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which has completed Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

