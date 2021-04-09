Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Stake Boosted by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 742.4% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 66.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Teresa L. White sold 17,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $816,530.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,439,757.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 3,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $151,148.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 146,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,307,199.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,978 shares of company stock worth $4,884,687. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Aflac stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $51.40. 13,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,771,678. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.20. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $30.32 and a twelve month high of $52.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $35.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AFL shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.90.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

