Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $33.88

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$33.88 and traded as high as C$43.80. Ag Growth International shares last traded at C$43.54, with a volume of 35,600 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AFN. CIBC increased their price target on Ag Growth International from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Ag Growth International from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ag Growth International from C$40.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Desjardins increased their price target on Ag Growth International from C$38.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Ag Growth International from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$50.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Ag Growth International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.25.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$41.59 and a 200 day moving average price of C$33.88. The company has a market cap of C$814.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 331.23.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.60. The business had revenue of C$227.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$238.53 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Ag Growth International Inc. will post 3.3499997 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is currently -31.82%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

