AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Sets New 12-Month High at $8.74

Shares of AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.74 and last traded at $8.74, with a volume of 6269 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.57.

ASGLY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of AGC in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Mizuho upgraded shares of AGC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.96. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69 and a beta of 0.80.

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter. AGC had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 2.36%. As a group, research analysts predict that AGC Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

AGC Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ASGLY)

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas, patterned glazing products, and module assembly windows.

