AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.70

AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.70 and traded as high as $5.80. AGF Management shares last traded at $5.80, with a volume of 111 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of AGF Management from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of AGF Management from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of AGF Management from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of AGF Management from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AGF Management from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Get AGF Management alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.70 and its 200-day moving average is $4.88.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.