AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.33

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.33 and traded as high as C$7.55. AGF Management shares last traded at C$7.46, with a volume of 409,652 shares.

AGF.B has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. CIBC increased their price objective on AGF Management from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on AGF Management from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. AGF Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.30.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48. The company has a market cap of C$524.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.33.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

