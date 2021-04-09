Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 427,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,487 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $18,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGIO. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 29,990.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 721.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down from $55.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $52.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 1.80. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.47 and a 12-month high of $58.93.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $39.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.86 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.63% and a negative net margin of 170.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.60) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Darrin Miles sold 2,200 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $105,578.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA, an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

