Aigang (AIX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $193.00

Aigang (CURRENCY:AIX) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Aigang has a market cap of $238,419.71 and $193.00 worth of Aigang was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aigang coin can now be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Aigang has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aigang Coin Profile

Aigang (AIX) is a coin. Aigang’s total supply is 29,274,567 coins. Aigang’s official message board is medium.com/aigang-network . Aigang’s official Twitter account is @aigangnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aigang is aigang.network . The Reddit community for Aigang is /r/aigangnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aigang is an automated insurance platform for IoT devices and for insurance innovation built around data. The platform will allow the network users to diagnose their own IoT device operating state and communicate imminent failure. Afterwards, the insurance company verifies the claim events and pays claims automatically. In order to automate the insurance process, the Aigang team will create a Decentralized Autonomous Organisation (DAO) featuring smart contracts to connect intelligent devices with insurance policies. Furthermore, the platform will feature algorithms to price the policy premiums and predict the profitability of insurance pools allowing the network users to predict insurance markets. The Aigang token (AIX) will be used to reward the network users for accurate insurance market predictions. “

Aigang Coin Trading

