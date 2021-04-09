Aion Price Reaches $0.45 on Exchanges (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Over the last week, Aion has traded up 21.4% against the US dollar. One Aion coin can now be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00000770 BTC on popular exchanges. Aion has a market capitalization of $222.05 million and $34.63 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58,626.02 or 1.00099064 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00037906 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00010860 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.32 or 0.00458128 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.44 or 0.00328582 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $455.18 or 0.00777189 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.26 or 0.00113127 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004920 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Aion Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 492,427,074 coins. Aion’s official website is theoan.com . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

