Air Canada (TSE:AC) Cut to Sector Perform Market Weight at National Bank Financial

Air Canada (TSE:AC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also commented on AC. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$50.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bankshares lowered shares of Air Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$26.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$27.50 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Air Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$29.03.

Shares of AC stock opened at C$26.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 757.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$22.06. Air Canada has a one year low of C$12.80 and a one year high of C$31.00.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C($4.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($2.68) by C($1.40). The business had revenue of C$827.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$836.76 million. On average, research analysts expect that Air Canada will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Lucie Guillemette purchased 3,479 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$24.50 per share, with a total value of C$85,239.67. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$877,951.50. Also, Senior Officer David Shapiro sold 16,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.81, for a total transaction of C$404,127.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,818 shares in the company, valued at C$329,006.58. Insiders sold a total of 31,473 shares of company stock worth $790,468 over the last three months.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

