Air Canada (TSE:AC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$29.03.

Several research firms have commented on AC. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Air Canada to C$28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Scotiabank downgraded Air Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Cormark boosted their target price on Air Canada from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Air Canada from C$50.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get Air Canada alerts:

In related news, Senior Officer Carolyn Hadrovic sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.87, for a total value of C$173,245.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$86,622.90. Also, Senior Officer Lucie Guillemette bought 3,479 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$24.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,239.67. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 35,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$877,951.50. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,473 shares of company stock worth $790,468.

Shares of TSE AC opened at C$26.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 757.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$26.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$22.06. Air Canada has a 1 year low of C$12.80 and a 1 year high of C$31.00.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C($4.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($2.68) by C($1.40). The business had revenue of C$827.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$836.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Air Canada will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.