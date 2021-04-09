Air Canada (TSE:AC) Given New C$34.00 Price Target at CIBC

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$28.00 to C$34.00 in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.44% from the company’s previous close.

AC has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$21.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Air Canada from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$27.50 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.43.

Shares of AC stock traded down C$0.09 on Friday, hitting C$26.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,882,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,625,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 757.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$12.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C($4.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($2.68) by C($1.40). The business had revenue of C$827.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$836.76 million. Analysts predict that Air Canada will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Lucie Guillemette bought 3,479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$24.50 per share, with a total value of C$85,239.67. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 35,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$877,951.50. Also, Senior Officer Amos Kazzaz sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.07, for a total transaction of C$213,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$205,724.42. Insiders sold 31,473 shares of company stock worth $790,468 over the last 90 days.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

