Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Earns “Speculative Buy” Rating from Taglich Brothers

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Taglich Brothers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Air Industries Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

AIRI stock opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. Air Industries Group has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $2.46. The company has a market cap of $44.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.26.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Air Industries Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) by 65.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,404 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Air Industries Group worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies that focus on flight safety. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine Engine Components. The Complex Machining segment offers landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, and other components.

