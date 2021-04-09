Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $511.69 Million

Equities research analysts expect Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) to report sales of $511.69 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Air Lease’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $511.26 million to $512.12 million. Air Lease reported sales of $511.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Air Lease will report full year sales of $2.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Air Lease.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $489.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.07 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AL. Cowen boosted their price target on Air Lease from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Air Lease from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of Air Lease stock opened at $49.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.34. Air Lease has a 52 week low of $19.74 and a 52 week high of $52.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 0.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 132,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 1.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 990,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,133,000 after purchasing an additional 10,438 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Air Lease by 206.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 534,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,735,000 after buying an additional 360,366 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Air Lease by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 19,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

