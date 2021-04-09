Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $300.80.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APD. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $302.00 price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Sunday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $308.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $1,711,000. First American Bank raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. First American Bank now owns 28,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 199.9% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 14,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 9,771 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $6,588,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $405,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APD stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $282.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,731. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52 week low of $205.41 and a 52 week high of $327.89. The stock has a market cap of $62.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.78.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.