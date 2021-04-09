Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Purchased by First American Bank

First American Bank grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. First American Bank’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $8,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,162,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,415,809,000 after purchasing an additional 686,175 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,509,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,232,171,000 after purchasing an additional 220,007 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,492,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,850,000 after purchasing an additional 34,365 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,356,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $370,618,000 after purchasing an additional 158,482 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,349,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $368,646,000 after purchasing an additional 283,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APD traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $281.39. The company had a trading volume of 7,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,731. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.41 and a fifty-two week high of $327.89. The company has a market capitalization of $62.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $272.02 and its 200 day moving average is $277.78.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.60%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Societe Generale upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $308.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $302.00 price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.31.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

