Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Stock Holdings Increased by First American Bank

First American Bank lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the quarter. First American Bank’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $8,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,711,000. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 199.9% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 14,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 9,771 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,588,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,040,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

APD stock traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $281.39. The stock had a trading volume of 7,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,731. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $62.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.41 and a twelve month high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.60%.

Several brokerages recently commented on APD. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $302.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $307.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.31.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.