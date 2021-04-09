Airbloc 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $11,783.00 (ABL)

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 9th. During the last seven days, Airbloc has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Airbloc has a total market capitalization of $17.50 million and $11,783.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Airbloc coin can currently be bought for about $0.0694 or 0.00000119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00054176 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00021568 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.98 or 0.00085437 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $364.14 or 0.00622425 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00040785 BTC.

Airbloc Coin Profile

ABL is a coin. Its launch date was April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 coins and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 coins. The official website for Airbloc is www.airbloc.org . The official message board for Airbloc is medium.com/airbloc . The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

Airbloc Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Airbloc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Airbloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

