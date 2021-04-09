AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Price Target Raised to $47.00 at CIBC

AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) had its target price raised by stock analysts at CIBC from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.64% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of AirBoss of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$27.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$29.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Get AirBoss of America alerts:

Shares of AirBoss of America stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.95. The stock had a trading volume of 154 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,698. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.91. AirBoss of America has a fifty-two week low of $8.15 and a fifty-two week high of $32.95.

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.