AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) PT Raised to C$47.00 at CIBC

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its price target increased by stock analysts at CIBC from C$42.00 to C$47.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BOS. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$44.00 price target on shares of AirBoss of America in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on AirBoss of America from C$29.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

BOS stock traded up C$0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting C$41.66. 100,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,710. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 30.90. AirBoss of America has a 1 year low of C$11.46 and a 1 year high of C$42.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$28.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$20.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.63, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.03.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$172.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$199.68 million. Sell-side analysts expect that AirBoss of America will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mary Matthews bought 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$37.83 per share, with a total value of C$90,787.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,810,456.46. Insiders bought a total of 8,290 shares of company stock valued at $316,497 in the last three months.

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

