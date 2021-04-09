Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €125.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Airbus (EPA:AIR) has been given a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.01% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €134.00 ($157.65) price objective on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on Airbus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Airbus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €108.92 ($128.14).

EPA AIR opened at €100.80 ($118.59) on Friday. Airbus has a one year low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a one year high of €99.97 ($117.61). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €97.98 and a 200 day moving average of €85.85.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

