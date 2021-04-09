Airbus SE (EPA:AIR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Airbus SE (EPA:AIR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €108.92 ($128.14).

AIR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €134.00 ($157.65) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of EPA AIR traded up €0.26 ($0.31) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €100.80 ($118.59). 1,227,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. Airbus has a twelve month low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a twelve month high of €99.97 ($117.61). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €97.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of €85.85.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

