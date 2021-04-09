Airports of Thailand Public (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Airports of Thailand Public (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Airports of Thailand Public stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. Airports of Thailand Public has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.87.

Get Airports of Thailand Public alerts:

Airports of Thailand Public (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $71.05 million for the quarter.

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited engages in developing, managing, and operating international airports in Thailand. The company operates through Airport Business, Hotel Business, Ground Aviation Services, and Security Business segments. It operates six international airports, including Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Chiang Mai, Hat Yai, Phuket, and Mae Fah Luang Chiang Rai airports.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Airports of Thailand Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airports of Thailand Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.