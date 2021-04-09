AirSwap (AST) Price Reaches $0.50

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. In the last seven days, AirSwap has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. One AirSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00000854 BTC on popular exchanges. AirSwap has a total market cap of $74.95 million and approximately $3.48 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

AirSwap Coin Profile

AirSwap (AST) is a coin. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. The official website for AirSwap is www.airswap.io . AirSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@airswap . AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Swap protocol provides a peer-to-peer methodology to exchange assets on the Ethereum blockchain. AirSwap is an ERC20 token that will have two functionalities, signal the intention to buy or sell Ethereum-based tokens and to give voting power to the traders providing managing capabilities to the roles of Oracles within the platform. “

Buying and Selling AirSwap

