Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company.

DETNF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Aker BP ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, DNB Markets cut Aker BP ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

Get Aker BP ASA alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:DETNF remained flat at $$30.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.37 and a 200 day moving average of $22.15. Aker BP ASA has a 12-month low of $12.42 and a 12-month high of $30.40.

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 42 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2019, its total net proven reserves were 666 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 906 million barrels of oil equivalents.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Aker BP ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker BP ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.