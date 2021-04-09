Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Shares of Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company.

DETNF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Aker BP ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, DNB Markets cut Aker BP ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DETNF remained flat at $$30.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.37 and a 200 day moving average of $22.15. Aker BP ASA has a 12-month low of $12.42 and a 12-month high of $30.40.

About Aker BP ASA

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 42 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2019, its total net proven reserves were 666 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 906 million barrels of oil equivalents.

Featured Story: Margin

Analyst Recommendations for Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF)

Receive News & Ratings for Aker BP ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker BP ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.