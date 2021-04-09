Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 657,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,974 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.89% of Akero Therapeutics worth $16,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AKRO. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 27.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Akero Therapeutics by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,353,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,681,000 after purchasing an additional 323,776 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 16.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,700,000 after buying an additional 30,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AKRO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.88.

Shares of NASDAQ AKRO opened at $28.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.15. The stock has a market cap of $983.30 million, a PE ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 0.58. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.36 and a 52-week high of $41.16.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). As a group, research analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO William Richard White sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $1,432,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,497,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan Young sold 3,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total value of $93,116.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,284,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,165 shares of company stock valued at $1,702,276. 7.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for serious metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis disease.The company was formerly known as Pippin Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Akero Therapeutics, Inc in May 2018.

