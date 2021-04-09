Akers Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKER) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.32

Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKER) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.32 and traded as high as $3.42. Akers Biosciences shares last traded at $3.32, with a volume of 63,740 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.56.

Get Akers Biosciences alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Akers Biosciences stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKER) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.14% of Akers Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

There is no company description available for Akers Biosciences Inc

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Akers Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akers Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.