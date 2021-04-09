Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.19.

Several analysts have issued reports on AGI shares. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Laurentian Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Laurentian reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Alamos Gold from $19.25 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

NYSE AGI traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $8.31. 91,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,193,870. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.97. Alamos Gold has a twelve month low of $5.97 and a twelve month high of $11.58.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $226.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.67 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 14.88%. Equities research analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGI. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Alamos Gold by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Alamos Gold by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the period. 55.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

