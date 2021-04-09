Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Shares Bought by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 153.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,804 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,649 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.06% of Alarm.com worth $3,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $72,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 456,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,596,612.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.79, for a total transaction of $1,481,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,944,083.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,278 shares of company stock valued at $2,907,926 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $89.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.32, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.53 and a 1-year high of $108.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.40.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.18. Alarm.com had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.78.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

