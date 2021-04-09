Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,659 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.19% of Albireo Pharma worth $8,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 39,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 18,275 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 205,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,698,000 after buying an additional 52,771 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 10.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 435.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Albireo Pharma alerts:

In other Albireo Pharma news, insider Jan Mattsson sold 31,470 shares of Albireo Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $1,159,669.50. Insiders sold 32,412 shares of company stock valued at $1,192,788 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

ALBO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

NASDAQ ALBO opened at $33.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.51, a current ratio of 13.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.76 million, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.43. Albireo Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.96 and a 12-month high of $49.00.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $2.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 751.53% and a negative return on equity of 71.22%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -7.55 EPS for the current year.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

Featured Article: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO).

Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.