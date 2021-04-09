Alchemint Standards (SDS) Market Capitalization Achieves $170,211.60

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Alchemint Standards has a market cap of $170,211.60 and approximately $199.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Alchemint Standards has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar. One Alchemint Standards coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Alchemint Standards alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00069957 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.84 or 0.00297167 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005586 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $449.85 or 0.00773427 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,519.46 or 1.00613379 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00020357 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $431.32 or 0.00741569 BTC.

Alchemint Standards Coin Profile

Alchemint Standards’ genesis date was July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 coins. Alchemint Standards’ official message board is medium.com/@alchemintsdt . Alchemint Standards’ official website is alchemint.io/#/home . The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemint is a stablecoins issuing distribution platform based on a hybrid model. Alchemint runs on NEO and aims at creating a decentralized, open and transparent stablecoins issuance system. Alchemint is designed to create a high-performance application-level encrypted digital currency and carries out a series of activities such as the mortgage of digital assets through smart contracts, the issuance of stablecoins and the management of collateral risk. “

Buying and Selling Alchemint Standards

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemint Standards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemint Standards using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemint Standards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemint Standards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.