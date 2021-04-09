Alchemy Pay Price Hits $0.0145 on Top Exchanges (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $23.97 million and approximately $5.78 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded 28% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.41 or 0.00336110 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $104.69 or 0.00180063 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.91 or 0.00123684 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 38.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 94.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001770 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 101% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Coin Profile

Alchemy Pay (CRYPTO:ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,648,082,265 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

