Aleph.im 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.75 Million (ALEPH)

Aleph.im (CURRENCY:ALEPH) traded up 19.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. In the last week, Aleph.im has traded 35.5% higher against the dollar. Aleph.im has a total market capitalization of $59.42 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aleph.im coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001164 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aleph.im Coin Profile

Aleph.im is a coin. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 87,026,356 coins. The official website for Aleph.im is aleph.im . Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im . The official message board for Aleph.im is medium.com/aleph-im

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing). “

