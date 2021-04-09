Alerian MLP ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 51,291 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 760% compared to the average volume of 5,964 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TIAA FSB grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,343,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,795,000 after buying an additional 418,031 shares during the last quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,007,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,189,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,516,000 after purchasing an additional 306,250 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 671,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,229,000 after purchasing an additional 139,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 650,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,699,000 after purchasing an additional 36,978 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AMLP stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $30.99. 4,329,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,003,079. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $18.93 and a 1-year high of $32.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.47 and its 200 day moving average is $26.39.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

