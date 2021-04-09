Alex Scrimgeour Purchases 119,355 Shares of Everyman Media Group plc (LON:EMAN) Stock

Everyman Media Group plc (LON:EMAN) insider Alex Scrimgeour purchased 119,355 shares of Everyman Media Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 150 ($1.96) per share, with a total value of £179,032.50 ($233,907.11).

EMAN opened at GBX 142 ($1.86) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £129.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 146.61 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 112.29. Everyman Media Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 60 ($0.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 161 ($2.10).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Everyman Media Group in a research report on Thursday.

Everyman Media Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages cinemas in the United Kingdom. As of April 6, 2020, it operated 33 venues with 110 screens under the Everyman brand. The company was formerly known as Finlaw Two Plc and changed its name to Everyman Media Group Plc in October 2013.

