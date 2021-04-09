Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-three analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $321.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 price objective (down from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $228.24 on Friday. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $189.53 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $617.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.01.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $18.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

