Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Position Reduced by Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd

Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 46,867 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 4.9% of Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $27,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. CICC Research started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.87.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $5.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $222.32. 512,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,066,506. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $189.53 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $236.77 and its 200-day moving average is $261.01.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $18.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.