Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) PT Lowered to $338.00 at Citigroup

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $345.00 to $338.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 51.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.25.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $4.95 on Friday, hitting $223.29. 930,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,066,506. The stock has a market capitalization of $604.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $236.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.01. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $189.53 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $18.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 10,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 43.1% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 69.2% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 21.1% in the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 16,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

