Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 280,774 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 36,716 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Align Technology worth $150,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

In related news, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total transaction of $9,369,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,664,328. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $1,810,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,102 shares of company stock worth $15,920,924 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN opened at $575.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $545.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $494.73. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $178.70 and a 1 year high of $634.46.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.56 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALGN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.00.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.