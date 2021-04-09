Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Shares Up 4.6%

Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) shot up 4.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.12 and last traded at $22.77. 7,516 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,119,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.77.

In related news, insider Michael Curtis Foster sold 50,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $855,687.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,132,692 shares in the company, valued at $19,063,206.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 38,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $655,006.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 223,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,930.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 806,386 shares of company stock worth $13,571,476.

About Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc operates as a health insurance company in the United States. Its technology platform, Alignment's Virtual Application is designed specifically for senior care and provides end-to-end coordination of the healthcare ecosystem. The company's product portfolio consists of Medicare Advantage plans and Preferred Provider Organization.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.